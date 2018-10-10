2 Labrador West men behind bars for cocaine trafficking

A 42-year-old man from Labrador West convicted of cocaine trafficking will serve a three-year sentence in Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's.

Todd Bixby pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic cocaine in January.

He was one of eight people, six of whom were residents of Labrador West, arrested as part of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's Operation Turbulence in 2015.

Another of the eight, 51-year-old Craig Oldford of Labrador City, also pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking in January and received a 38-month sentence in July of this year.

The 12-month operation also resulted in the seizure of five kilograms of cocaine, 2,200 methamphetamine pills, $100,000 in cash and other items used in cocaine production and distribution.

Bixby was ordered into custody on September 27th.

