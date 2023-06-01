Opera on the Avalon launches 15th season with new adaptation of novel by St. John's author

In a hotel room overlooking the Atlantic Ocean — at an event featuring decorative cookies of an orchestra conductor — Opera on the Avalon formally announced the lineup of its 15th season on Wednesday.

The season includes the world premiere of February, an opera based on St. John's author Lisa Moore's novel.

"Every time a work is changed into some other genre or medium, you learn something new about the work," Moore said Wednesday.

"Opera is really about the human voice and the power of it, so listening to these singers fill the room with their voices just reminds you of what it is to be human."

Moore's novel, which won CBC's Canada Reads in 2013, is based on the sinking of the Ocean Ranger in 1982.

Moore teamed up with American Laura Kaminsky to the pair wrote the opera's libretto — or text — and Kaminsky composed the music.

"I think for me, watching the singers and listening to them has been transformative," Moore said. "I'm looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts and how they experience it."

Audiences will get the chance to see February in October at the St. John's Arts & Culture Centre.

"I'm mindful we're talking about the Ocean Ranger and the memory of 84 men," said Cheryl Hickman, Opera on the Avalon's general and artistic director.

"We want to turn our history into art and share those stories."

Opera on the Avalon is also working on a multidisciplinary project marking the 75th anniversary of Newfoundland and Labrador joining Confederation — a project that will feature performances and interviews from more than 75 individuals focusing on the culture and historical significance of joining Canada.

The 2023 season also marks the 15th year for the company.

"This organization started as an idea on a napkin," co-founder Hickman said.

"We're one of the largest arts organizations in the Atlantic region and we're the only opera company east of Montreal."

