Despite OPEC oil production cut, N.L. has not been asked to curb production, Ball says

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball said there is no plan to slow oil production at this time, even though the world's largest key oil cartel is cutting production.

On Sunday, OPEC and other petroleum producers agreed to slash oil production by nearly 10 million barrels a day in an attempt to slow the drastic decline in the price of oil.

Among the provinces, Newfoundland and Labrador is the third largest producer of oil in Canada, behind Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Dwight Ball told reporters during Monday's COVID-19 briefing that the province is producing less than 300,000 barrels of oil a day.

"It would have a major impact on our province but yet not a big impact on the national production," Ball said.

"The discussions that we've had last week with the provincial minister and with our federal minister, that's not something that we've been asked to do."

The Hibernia oil platform drills for oil off Newfoundland's east coast. (CBC)

Federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan, who is also MP St. John's South—Mount Pearl, calls the agreement over the weekend good news.

"The federal government is deeply concerned about oil price instability and the impact on thousands of workers in Canada's energy sector, and their families," O'Regan said in a statement.

Canada is committed to achieving price certainty and economic stability."

Ball said it will take months to see the price of oil rise with the reduction by OPEC, which is a 10 per cent cut of global oil production.

Still the plummeting oil price will have this province losing out on lots of much needed money.

"It's in the hundreds of millions of dollars for sure, and of course for us when you get royalties, this would be about a billion dollars," said Ball.

Ball said before the COVID-19 global pandemic, oil production had already slowed in N.L.

"Right now it's important for us that we make sure we continue to make that argument and with the federal government the important role that this energy sector, the oil and gas sector, plays within Newfoundland and Labrador and that there will be support," he said.

