Meet Opal, the only Newfoundland pony born in N.L. so far this year

There's a whole lot of hope resting on the four wobbly legs of Opal the foal.

Opal was born on June 26 in Parson's Pond on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula, with a brilliant white blaze and a bounty of baby-animal adorableness. While cute, it's not her looks that set her apart: The filly's arrival makes her the only Newfoundland pony born this year in Newfoundland and Labrador, at least as far as the organization that tracks the breed can tell.

"There might be one or two hidden away, or haven't been announced, but I'm pretty confident that Opal is one of the very few. And if there is another couple, it's still certainly not enough," said Kelly Power-Kean, who as registrar for the Newfoundland Pony Society keeps tabs on every known member of the breed in the world.

The Newfoundland pony is listed as a critically endangered breed by Rare Breeds Canada, and protected under Newfoundland and Labrador's Heritage Animals Act. But those designations haven't ensured survival for the breed.

The ponies, which plowed fields and hauled fishing nets for centuries, numbered 12,000 in the 1970s. But thanks to mechanization, modernization and equine-unfriendly municipal bylaws, the population plummeted. Power-Kean estimates there are between 400 to 500 left worldwide.

"Every single Newfoundland pony counts," she said.

With many Newfoundland ponies now calling other provinces of Canada or parts of the U.S. home, it's particularly special to have new foals in their historic home.

"Any Newfoundland pony born anywhere is very important, but certainly very important in Newfoundland, as it is a breed of pony that did evolve … in Newfoundland over centuries," Power-Kean said.

Post-pandemic pony boom?

By all accounts, Opal is enjoying her time so far in the world, with her owner Paige Payne saying she's curious and feisty.

Mom Princess Tammie and dad Spirit of Topsail are both registered Newfoundland ponies, but the society will still go to lengths to prove Opal is of the same stock. When she's old enough, a hair sample will be sent for DNA testing to ensure Opal is a verified Newfoundland pony, and she will then be added to the official registry, which numbers 952 animals. (Some are deceased.)

Sixteen Newfoundland foals were born in 2020 worldwide, Power-Kean said, and the Newfoundland Pony Society so far knows of fewer than 10 foals in 2021. COVID-19 played a part in the drop, she said, with public health restrictions limiting people's movements and the ability to get mares and stallions together.

Despite the setback, Power-Kean sees a bright future. Her equine detective work so far has shown that many pony owners are making up for lost time and spending 2021 on breeding efforts that could soon result in a bumper crop.

"We are hopeful that 2022 will be a very plentiful year for babies," she said.

