OnStar helps thwart car theft in Mount Pearl: RNC

A 33-year-old man didn't get far in his new ride on Wednesday night, thanks in large part to the remote vehicle security company OnStar.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a car was reported stolen in Mount Pearl around 8 p.m. The police got a call from OnStar, which was tracking the movements of the vehicle.

After ascertaining its whereabouts, police headed off the driver, who was trying to get away in the vehicle but couldn't.

It's not clear if the vehicle was physically stopped by police or if it was disabled remotely by the security company.

The RNC took the 33-year-old man into custody, and charged him with possessing property obtained by crime, flight from police and disobeying a court order.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

