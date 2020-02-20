One-room school and former church in Blackhead: Repurposed, Ep. 2
The building was previously the one-room school in Blackhead, before becoming the church. Now, it's a vital community hub. Check out the details in Episode 2 of Repurposed, presented by video producer Mark Cumby.
Social Sharing
The building was previously the one-room school in Blackhead, before becoming the church. Now, it's a vital community hub. Check out the details in Episode 2 of Repurposed, presented by video producer Mark Cumby. 3:02