One-room school and former church in Blackhead: Repurposed, Ep. 2
Nfld. & Labrador·Video

The building was previously the one-room school in Blackhead, before becoming the church. Now, it's a vital community hub. Check out the details in Episode 2 of Repurposed, presented by video producer Mark Cumby.
