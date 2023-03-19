One person injured in Torbay shooting

Police were called to a residence in Torbay just before midnight last night. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

A shooting in Torbay on Saturday night has left one person in hospital.

Shortly before midnight, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers were called to the scene of the incident.

One person sustained serious injuries, and was transported to hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Const. James Cadigan says residents should expect a large police presence in the area around the Foodland grocery store in the community throughout Sunday.

No information on potential suspects has yet been made public as it is an active investigation, however Cadigan says there seems to be no danger to the public, as it is likely the people involved were known to each other.

The RNC is requesting anyone with information on the incident, or who may have been in the area last night should contact them, or anonymously through Crimestoppers, as the investigation continues.

