Motorcycle gangs in N.L. for 'peacocking' tour had police on their tail the whole way

Bikers from the Hells Angels, Nomads and Red Devils were on the island last week, "exerting some dominance," says an RCMP staff sergeant, and there was a welcoming committee of police officers waiting for them as they got off the ferry.

"We said, 'Welcome to the province, this is who we are and we're very aware of who you are,'" Staff Sgt. Steve Conahan told CBC News.

"They're not quite accustomed to that in other provinces but I tell them that's the way we police here in Newfoundland and Labrador."

RCMP staff sergeant Steve Conahan was on CBC's Here & Now in 2016 to talk about the Vikings motorcycle gang, which operates in Newfoundland and Labrador. (CBC)

The 21 bikers arrived on the Port aux Basques ferry last week and made their way to St. John's, making a few stops in central Newfoundland along the way. Many wore patches or insignia to show they identified as a "one-percenter" — a term that stems from a possibly apocryphal statement in the 1940s by the American Motorcycle Association that 99 per cent of motorcyclists are law-abiding citizens, suggesting the rest are outlaws.

The Hells Angels, for example, have an organization with a full-fledged, above-board business arm with a trademarked logo and successful merchandise sales.

Then there's the Hells Angels motorcycle club, whose business dealings are responsible for a "good part" of the country's crime, Conahan said.

One-percenters first rode onto provincial police radar seven years ago, Conahan said, but they haven't yet taken hold; Newfoundland and Labrador is still the only province without an established Hells Angels chapter.

Police want to keep it that way.

Newfoundland and Labrador is the only province without a Hells Angels chapter. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Through a co-ordinated effort between the RCMP and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, police were never far behind the bikers as they ripped across the island.

"When they stopped at rest stops, we stopped at rest stops. If they got out at gas stations, we got out at gas stations. When they were walking down the streets … we had a visible presence," Conahan said.

Conahan said they were in town for a sort of victory lap, celebrating the first anniversary of a Hells Angels establishment in New Brunswick.

"They were here to show their colours … almost their way of peacocking, if you will."

'Tense but respectful' chats

Police set up checkpoints where the bikers were stopped and tested for sobriety, Conahan said.

They were also told about some of the traffic laws unique to Newfoundland and Labrador that could affect their caravan.

These sorts of bikers drive in formations dictated by riders' ranks within the club, he said. In other provinces, they can ride side-by-side on the highways, as required by their clout.

But they can't do that here, Conahan said.

When having a chat with the riders, police normally spoke with their elected spokesperson, called the road captain, who is typically a high-ranking, respected member of the club, he said.

Another selected rider would stand by and listen in, in case of confusion or dispute.

"Our interactions were tense but respectful," Conahan said.

The bikers left Monday on the ferry out of Argentia, and police were there to see them off, but Conahan said it's not likely it's goodbye forever.

"This is not the last of them."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador