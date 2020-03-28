Skip to Main Content
Lotto Max winning ticket worth $1M sold in N.L.
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Lotto Max winning ticket worth $1M sold in N.L.

Someone in Newfoundland and Labrador is a million dollars richer.

$1M ticket was for Friday's Lotto Max MaxMillions draw

CBC News ·
A $1 million winning Lotto Max MaxMillions ticket was sold somewhere in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Submitted by Jeanne Clements )

Check your wallets and pockets.

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation says a ticket sold somewhere in Newfoundland and Labrador for Friday night's Lotto Max MaxMillions draw is worth $1 million.

It's not known where in the province the winning ticket was sold.

Atlantic Lottery said details on the winner — or winners — will be released as soon as they come forward.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News