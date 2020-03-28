Lotto Max winning ticket worth $1M sold in N.L.

A $1 million winning Lotto Max MaxMillions ticket was sold somewhere in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Submitted by Jeanne Clements )

Check your wallets and pockets.

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation says a ticket sold somewhere in Newfoundland and Labrador for Friday night's Lotto Max MaxMillions draw is worth $1 million.

It's not known where in the province the winning ticket was sold.

Atlantic Lottery said details on the winner — or winners — will be released as soon as they come forward.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

