1 dead in TCH crash near St. Fintan's turnoff, on Newfoundland's west coast

RCMP say others may be injured, but they can't confirm additional details at this time.

The collision happened 3 kilometres from the Ball Mountain Bridge

RCMP say one person has died in a crash near the St. Fintan's exit on the Trans-Canada Highway. (CBC)

Police say one person is dead after a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway, near St. Fintan's turnoff, which is on the west coast of Newfoundland. 

The RCMP said others may be injured, but can't confirm additional details at this time. 

Earlier Monday morning, the RCMP had said members of the Bay St. George detachment were on scene of a collision, three kilometres from the Ball Mountain Bridge. 

Police tweeted that the highway reopened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

