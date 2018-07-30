1 dead in TCH crash near St. Fintan's turnoff, on Newfoundland's west coast

Police say one person is dead after a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway, near St. Fintan's turnoff, which is on the west coast of Newfoundland.

The RCMP said others may be injured, but can't confirm additional details at this time.

Earlier Monday morning, the RCMP had said members of the Bay St. George detachment were on scene of a collision, three kilometres from the Ball Mountain Bridge.

Police tweeted that the highway reopened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

⚠️Traffic Advisory: UPDATE⚠️– Traffic is now moving in the westbound lane of Trans Canada Highway that was the scene of a motor vehicle collision earlier today on the west coast. Motorists are asked to exercise caution. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> —@RCMPNL