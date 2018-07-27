One dead in transport truck-SUV crash on Bonavista North highway

One person is dead after a collision between a transport truck and an SUV on the Bonavista North Highway.

New Wes Valley RCMP confirm the crash happened Friday around 8 a.m. on Route 320, north of Centreville-Wareham.

The truck is blocking the road, which is expected to be closed for several hours, according to police.

Traffic is being diverted and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

The investigation is continuing.