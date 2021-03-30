Come catch the sun with this 7-year-old reporter

Lucy Reid with her beautiful ice suncatcher. (Submitted by Allison Guy)

If you're in the mood to make some seasonal arts and crafts, you don't need to look much farther than your backyard.



Seven-year-old Lucy Reid of Conception Bay South shows us how to make a suncatcher by using berries, twigs and whatever else nature has to offer.

Learn how to make Lucy's suncatcher by clicking the video below:

On Your Street: How to get involved

On Your Street is a fun segment on CBC N.L. where kids become reporters, sharing stories from their communities.

Is there a kid in your life with a story to share with us? They can submit their report by filling out this form. We would love to bring their story to our audience, via Here & Now, the web and our social platforms.

Meanwhile, click some of the links below to see other On Your Street segments!

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador