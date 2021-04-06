This young reporter shares an activity that really rocks

Cameron Jenkins has been leaving smiles around his community in the form of colourfully painted rocks. (Submitted by Sabrina Jenkins )

The snow is finally disappearing, and nine-year-old Cameron Jenkins of Carbonear has the perfect activity that combines exercise, art and exploration.



Cameron and his family love painting rocks and hiding them along trails and boardwalks in their community. When they go out for walks, not only do they hide their own rocks, but they find lots of amazing rock art from other people, as well.

"Sometimes I just like to leave some smiles for people to take because you never know when someone just needs a smile," said Cameron.

Check out Cameron's report here:

On Your Street: How to get involved

On Your Street is a fun segment on CBC N.L. where kids become reporters, sharing stories from their communities.

Is there a kid in your life with a story to share with us? They can submit their report by filling out this form. We would love to bring their story to our audience, via Here & Now, the web and our social platforms.

Meanwhile, click some of the links below to see other On Your Street segments!

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador