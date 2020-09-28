'Every child matters': This young reporter shares a reminder to wear orange on Sept. 30
Orange Shirt Day recognizes survivors of residential schools
Wednesday is Orange Shirt Day — an annual event held on Sept. 30 to raise awareness of the impact of residential schools on Indigenous children.
In this week's segment of On Your Street, ten-year-old Paulusie Naluktuk reminds everyone to wear orange for the day, and shows his winning T-shirt design.
Paulusie's design was chosen as the winning entry in a contest put off by 1988 Designs, a clothing and apparel business located in Conception Bay South.
About 220 shirts featuring Paulusie's design were sold, with $5 from each sale donated to First Light.
Paulusie received $1 from each sale and he's been spending his well-deserved earnings on lots of new books.
See Paulusie's story here:
On Your Street is a new segment on CBC Newfoundland and Labrador where kids become reporters, sharing stories from their communities.
