'Every child matters': This young reporter shares a reminder to wear orange on Sept. 30

Ten-year-old Paulusie Naluktuk wearing his winning T-shirt design. (CBC)

Wednesday is Orange Shirt Day — an annual event held on Sept. 30 to raise awareness of the impact of residential schools on Indigenous children.

In this week's segment of On Your Street, ten-year-old Paulusie Naluktuk reminds everyone to wear orange for the day, and shows his winning T-shirt design.

Paulusie's design was chosen as the winning entry in a contest put off by 1988 Designs, a clothing and apparel business located in Conception Bay South.

About 220 shirts featuring Paulusie's design were sold, with $5 from each sale donated to First Light.

Paulusie received $1 from each sale and he's been spending his well-deserved earnings on lots of new books.

