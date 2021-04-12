Take a tour of the St. John's Farmers' Market with this young reporter
Maia Mckeown, 12, takes us inside the St. John's Farmers' Market for a guided tour.
Maia Mckeown,12, shows us some of the great things you can find at the market
From delicious treats to handmade goods, there is lots of explore at the St. John's Farmers' Market. Just ask Maia Mckeown, 12, of St. John's — she loves heading to the market to check out what all the vendors have to offer.
WATCH | Maia takes us inside the market for a socially-distanced guided tour. Check it out here:
On Your Street: How to get involved
On Your Street is a fun segment on CBC N.L. where kids become reporters, sharing stories from their communities.
Is there a kid in your life with a story to share with us? They can submit their report by filling out this form. We would love to bring their story to our audience, via Here & Now, the web and our social platforms.
Meanwhile, click some of the links below to see other On Your Street segments!