Take a tour of the St. John's Farmers' Market with this young reporter

Maia Mckeown enjoys a waffle pop from The Waffle Lady at the St. John's Farmers Market. (Submitted by Maia Mckeown )

From delicious treats to handmade goods, there is lots of explore at the St. John's Farmers' Market. Just ask Maia Mckeown, 12, of St. John's — she loves heading to the market to check out what all the vendors have to offer.

WATCH | Maia takes us inside the market for a socially-distanced guided tour. Check it out here:

On Your Street: How to get involved

On Your Street is a fun segment on CBC N.L. where kids become reporters, sharing stories from their communities.

Is there a kid in your life with a story to share with us? They can submit their report by filling out this form. We would love to bring their story to our audience, via Here & Now, the web and our social platforms.

