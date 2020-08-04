Take a tour of Salvage with this 6-year-old reporter
On Your Street: The news, according to kids
We think now's the perfect time to tune into some simpler, sweeter news. And some of it involves seahorses!
On Your Street is a brand new segment on CBC N.L. where kids become reporters, sharing stories from their communities.
This week's story comes from Leonora Coady. The six-year-old is from St. John's, and hopes to become a journalist one day.
We think she's a natural storyteller — with so much potential.
Leonora has learned a lot about ocean ecosystems, seahorses and what you need to take with you on a hike on a sunny day in the woods.
Here's Leonora reporting from Salvage, on the Eastport Peninsula.
Do you have a kid in your life who would like to share a story with us?
