Take a tour of Salvage with this 6-year-old reporter

We think now's the perfect time to tune into some simpler, sweeter news. And some of it involves seahorses!

On Your Street is a brand new segment on CBC N.L. where kids become reporters, sharing stories from their communities.

This week's story comes from Leonora Coady. The six-year-old is from St. John's, and hopes to become a journalist one day.

We think she's a natural storyteller — with so much potential.

Leonora has learned a lot about ocean ecosystems, seahorses and what you need to take with you on a hike on a sunny day in the woods.

Here's Leonora reporting from Salvage, on the Eastport Peninsula.

Do you have a kid in your life who would like to share a story with us?

Submit your video by clicking this link and filling out the form.

