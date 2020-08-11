Microphone? Check. Blazer? Check. This young reporter is already a pro

Kyleigh Johnson has an 'On Your Street' segment from the reopened playground in Trinity Bay North. (CBC)

Swinging, sliding and see-sawing. When it comes to kids news, these are very pressing topics.

So, we're thankful for this week's On Your Street report that comes to you, right from the playground.

On Your Street is a new segment on CBC N.L. where kids become reporters, sharing stories from their communities.

Eight-year-old Kyleigh Johnson has the has the look down, the delivery down, and she knows exactly what it takes to make a great news story.

Here's Kyleigh reporting from her hometown of Trinity Bay North on what kids should know about staying safe at the playground.

