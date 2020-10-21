A race like no other: This young reporter shows off his video game skills

Seven-year-old Koos Meester in his home in St. John’s (CBC)

Ready, set … get reporting!

Seven-year old Koos Meester is a multi-tasking reporter with an enthusiasm that is contagious.

This week on our segment On Your Street, Koos tells us all about his really cool video game — while playing it.

Deadly!

Bring out your inner Mario! Watch Koos's report in this video:

On Your Street: How to get involved

Do you have a kid in your life who would like to share a story with us? We would love to bring that story to our audience, via Here & Now, the web and our social platforms.

Submit your video by clicking this link and filling out the form.

