Cool creations: Check out this 7-year-old's colourful inukshuks

Asia Parsons, 7, gets creative in the snow by making 26 inukshuks. (Submitted by Terri-Lynn Lynch )

When life hands you snow — make inukshuks!

That's what 7-year-old Asia Parsons did.

Parsons made 26 inukshuks in her yard in the community of Coley's Point South, near Bay Roberts.

Check out Asia's tour of her cool winter project here:

Want to know more about inukshuks? Check out this article from CBC Kids.

