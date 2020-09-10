'I hope you're happy': A report from a brand new Grade 2 student

Arthur Hender shares an 'On Your Street' segment from the front steps of his school in St. John's. (CBC)

The school bells are ringing again and for seven-year-old Arthur Hender, it's a joyous sound.

For our segment On Your Street, Arthur shares a report from the front steps of Bishop Feild Elementary in St. John's after his first day of Grade 2.

He reports he had a lot of fun and can't wait to get back in the classroom again.

See Arthur's report here:

On Your Street is a new segment on CBC Newfoundland and Labrador where kids become reporters, sharing stories from their communities.

Want to share your story with CBC? Here's how.

Do you have a kid in your life who would like to share a story with us?

Submit your video by clicking this link and filling out the form.

Click some of the links below to see other On Your Street segments.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador