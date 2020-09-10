'I hope you're happy': A report from a brand new Grade 2 student
Time for a smile! In our latest On Your Street segment, we hear from Arthur Hender in front of his school in downtown St. John's.
Back to school joy: Arthur Hender reports his first day of Grade 2 was a lot of fun
The school bells are ringing again and for seven-year-old Arthur Hender, it's a joyous sound.
For our segment On Your Street, Arthur shares a report from the front steps of Bishop Feild Elementary in St. John's after his first day of Grade 2.
He reports he had a lot of fun and can't wait to get back in the classroom again.
See Arthur's report here:
On Your Street is a new segment on CBC Newfoundland and Labrador where kids become reporters, sharing stories from their communities.
Want to share your story with CBC? Here's how.
Do you have a kid in your life who would like to share a story with us?
Submit your video by clicking this link and filling out the form.
Click some of the links below to see other On Your Street segments.