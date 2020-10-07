Make the most of a trip to Cape Spear: This young reporter shares his must-dos

Eight-year-old Noah Whitten at Cape Spear, the most easterly point in North America. (CBC)

Berry-picking bucket? Check.

Binoculars? Check.

Good joke? Check.

Eight-year-old Noah Whitten has everything you need to enjoy a trip to North America's most easterly point.

Noah recently visited Cape Spear and took time from his jam-packed itinerary to share with CBC all the things he likes to do when he's there. It's our latest instalment in our On Your Street segment. Scroll down to find out how you can get involved!

Check out Noah's report here:

On Your Street is a segment on CBC Newfoundland and Labrador where kids become reporters, sharing stories from their communities.

