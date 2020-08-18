Homegrown: Check out Ava Baker's tour of her family garden

It's the summer of the staycation and many of us are making the most of extra time spent in our own backyards.

On Your Street is a new segment on CBC N.L. in which kids become reporters, sharing stories from their communities.

In the mood for fresh food? This week, 12-year-old Ava Baker takes us on a tour of her family's garden. From strawberries and cucumbers to asparagus and potatoes, there's so much delicious food growing in Ava's yard!

Here's Ava's enthusiastic report from her home in Corner Brook:

Share your story with CBC

Do you have a kid in your life who would like to share a story with us?

Submit your video by clicking this link and filling out the form.

If you know a kid who'd like to report the news for CBC NL, send them our way! ((CBC))

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador