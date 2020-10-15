Get to the core of the story with this young reporter

Seven-year old Madeline Hurley with her sisters Camille, Mireille and Natalie. (CBC)

A beautiful tree to climb that also grows tasty apples! Is there anything better?

Seven-year-old Madeline Hurley and her sisters Camille, Mireille and Natalie love their beautiful apple tree that flowers in the spring and grows apples in the fall.

Madeline shared her report with us about her family's tree while her sisters chowed down on some delicious fruit.

Watch: See Madeline's On Your Street report right here:

