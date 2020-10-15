Get to the core of the story with this young reporter
In our latest On Your Street segment, we hear from Madeline Hurley, who is hanging out with her sisters under the family apple tree.
Madeline Hurley is hanging out with her sisters under the family apple tree
A beautiful tree to climb that also grows tasty apples! Is there anything better?
Seven-year-old Madeline Hurley and her sisters Camille, Mireille and Natalie love their beautiful apple tree that flowers in the spring and grows apples in the fall.
Madeline shared her report with us about her family's tree while her sisters chowed down on some delicious fruit.
Watch: See Madeline's On Your Street report right here:
Want to share your story with CBC? Here's how
Do you have a kid in your life who would like to share a story with us?
Submit your video by clicking this link and filling out the form.
Meanwhile, click some of the links below to see other On Your Street segments.