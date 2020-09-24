A fine crop: Siblings show their green thumbs as they harvest this season's carrots

Noah Bowers shares an 'On Your Street' segment from his garden in Grand Falls-Windsor. (CBC)

Fall is here once more! And for a lot of backyard farmers, that means harvesting their crops.

In this segment of On Your Street, seven-year-old Noah Bowers of Grand Falls-Windsor, along with his brother Eric, 5, and sister Margaret, 3, are busy in the garden hauling up carrots.

Their thumbs may be little, but they're certainly green.

See Noah's report here:

On Your Street is a new segment on CBC Newfoundland and Labrador where kids become reporters, sharing stories from their communities.

