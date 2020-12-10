Former NLC CEO withheld evidence, committed misconduct: citizens' representative report

Former Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation CEO Steve Winter withheld evidence in a past investigation into the NLC and committed misconduct, according to a new report released Thursday by the province's citizens' representative.

Winter failed to disclose nearly 600 pages of material evidence to the Office of the Citizens' Representative between November 2015 and April 2017, says Bradley Moss in the report. Because that evidence was not provided, says Moss's report, the previous citizens' representative made erroneous conclusions about the NLC investigation.

Winter was fired as CEO of the NLC in 2018.

Moss says Winter cannot be charged because too much time has elapsed since his lack of disclosure.

Moss wants to change legislation, and is calling on the provincial government to increase obstruction fines from $500 to $10,000, which would be equivalent to fines associated with the whistleblower protection program.

The citizens' representative is a provincewide ombudsman who reviews complaints from people feeling they have been treated wrongly or unfairly by provincial government offices and agencies.

Winter used son's company to purchase high-end wine

A 2018 report by previous citizens' representative Barry Fleming had cleared Winter of wrongdoing in the NLC's purchase of expensive wines through a high-end wine company linked to Winter's son. However, an investigation by auditor general Julia Mullaley revealed Winter had steered millions of dollars through his son's company, buying and selling fine wines he hoped to sell to global markets in the future. Moss's report notes emails between Winter and his son, Greg, were part of the withheld evidence.

While Winter was CEO, the corporation purchased $15 million in expensive French wines while he operated the high-end wine program. Throughout the investigation, Winter insisted he did not break the law, and that his actions were distorted.

Who and what does the citizens' representative investigate?

Moss was appointed as the citizens' representative for Newfoundland and Labrador on a unanimous resolution of the House of Assembly, and was sworn in for a term of six years on May 1, 2019. Before he became the citizens' representative, he worked as a staff investigator in the office.

The office was created in 2002 and operates independently of the House of Assembly.

Bradley Ross, the citizens' representative, investigates complaints from the public about interactions with government officers or agencies. (Mark Quinn/CBC )

The first step in the complaint process is to try to mediate concerns from citizens, but if that doesn't work Moss can launch an investigation, which could ultimately lead to a report and recommendations for the House of Assembly.

The scope of investigations by the ombudsman is limited and does not extend to the House of Assembly, including members of cabinet, or judges, among other positions.

