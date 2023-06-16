Friends of former child soldier fear he was killed in N.L. police shooting

Omar Mohammed, 38, began living in St. John's nearly a decade ago. (Submitted by Catherine Pretty)

Friends of a former child solider from Sudan fear he is the person who died Monday in an encounter with police in St. John's.

Omar Mohammed escaped a civil war and later ran into legal troubles in Canada. His friends say they haven't seen him in a week, and have heard he was killed in what police are calling an officer-involved shooting.

But they say they are struggling to confirm it with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Less than two weeks before the shooting, the RNC had issued a press release asking for the public's help in locating Mohammed, saying warrants had been issued for his arrest.

On June 1, police said Mohammed was wanted in connection with failure to comply with court orders.

Mohammed, 38, was convicted last year of sexual assault and was placed on the sex offender registry for 20 years. He was also convicted on four counts that dated back to 2020, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Newfoundland and Labrador's police watchdog announced Monday it had launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting at Regatta Plaza, at the corner of Elizabeth Avenue and New Cove Road, in St. John's. The shooting happened at 10:50 a.m. and resulted in the closure of the provincial government's employment services office.

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer suffered unknown injuries and was later released from hospital, according to the Serious Incident Response Team, which is leading the investigation. The circumstances surrounding the encounter are unknown.

SIRT investigates incidents of significant public interest arising from the actions of a police officer.

Neither SIRT nor the RNC has confirmed the man's identity. However, those close to Mohammed say they have learned he was the man who died but say they are frustrated with their failed attempts to confirm his identity, including going to police headquarters on behalf of family living in a refugee camp in the African nation of Chad.

Friends and members of the Sudanese community fear Omar Mohammed was killed Monday, but have not been able to get official confirmation. (Submitted by Catherine Pretty)

They say they have not seen or heard from him in about a week.

"I know it is him, ma'am," said Adam Baker, who also came to Canada as a refugee.

"Omar is my best friend but the sad thing is Omar has mental illness. He went there to get a cheque. Omar has a problem with the police — they harass him a lot."

Baker added, "He kept his life limited, he was doing recycling."

A witness told CBC News Mohammed had brought in recyclables for cash the morning of the shooting and left in the direction of Regatta Plaza. A short time later, police arrived on the scene.

Baker said Mohammed was fearful of police. He last saw his friend six days ago, and said he was preparing to move in with him so he would have a place to live.

"He fled the country because of the war and he died here."

Fled civil war in Sudan

Through court records, CBC News has been able to piece together Mohammed's life before and after he arrived in Canada in 2014, including past violent incidents with police.

Mohammed was recruited into the Sudan army around the age of 13 and fought with them until 2007, when he left the army and joined the revolution.

He later fled to a camp in Ghana. Mohammed stayed there for three years before being designated as a refugee by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees and directed for settlement in Canada.

Mohammed began living in St. John's in 2014.

His first known brush with the Canadian justice system dates back to August 2016, when Mohammed was hospitalized under the Mental Health Care and Treatment Act after telling his social worker with the Association for New Canadians that he would harm himself if he didn't get a plane ticket to the U.S.

Mohammed was certified as an involuntary patient at the Waterford Hospital, where he told doctors about his plan to bring democracy and peace to Sudan. He said he was working with international leaders, and quit university and work to do so. He wanted to go to America, he said, to follow his mission.

Police officers were seen inside the Regatta Plaza employment centre on Elizabeth Avenue on Monday afternoon. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"I want to leave this hospital because I am not sick," Mohammed wrote in an application for review by the Mental Health Care and Treatment Review Board.

Despite making an application for review, Mohammed remained in hospital for more than a week. Doctors' notes included in the court record indicate Mohammed was suffering from psychosis and was experiencing delusions. He did not believe he was mentally ill.

A lawyer for Eastern Health wrote that Mohammed threatened suicide and began damaging the room he was in after he demanded to be discharged to "help his people in Sudan."

A doctor wrote: "Patient continued to say nothing wrong with him and that he'd rather die by cop than be here."

A habeas corpus application brought forward by Mohammed's lawyer, Joan Dawson, said Mohammed was not taken to the hospital's therapeutic quiet room, "where patients who become out of control can be held until such time as their behaviour becomes more manageable." Instead, hospital staff called the police for assistance.

The lawyer said Mohammed was also housed in the wrong area of the mental hospital.

"There are significantly less rights for persons detained on a forensic unit that for patients who are treated on other units of the Waterford Hospital," Dawson wrote.

"The applicant's treatment is an extreme example of criminalizing the mentally ill by housing the applicant on the forensic unit."

Justice David Hurley ordered that Mohammed be assessed "without delay to determine if he can be safely removed from the forensic unit."

Past violent encounters with police

Years later, Mohammed was again on the radar of police.

The St. John's Telegram reported extensively on Mohammed's court appearances in 2021 and 2022, which saw him represent himself and at times refuse to accept the criminal proceedings happening against him, lying on the floor in protest. Despite his bizarre behaviour, Mohammed was deemed fit to stand trial.

As reported in the Telegram, Mohammed was found guilty in March 2022 of pulling a knife on police officers, pointing it at them briefly and refusing to drop it until another officer arrived with a stun gun. He was also found guilty of sexual assault of a woman known to him, who said she had to fight him off.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is not commenting, citing the ongoing investigation by SIRT.

SIRT director Michael King said Tuesday he had not yet been able to contact the deceased's next of kin and would not be releasing details until that happened.

