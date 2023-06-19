One week after deadly police shooting, friends left with speculation and grief

Akway Omot is still struggling to process what happened to his friend during a deadly encounter with police in St. John's one week ago.

He doesn't know why Omar Mohammed was at the Newfoundland and Labrador government's employment services office, or what happened inside. All he knows for certain is that Mohammed, 38, is dead, and it's now too late for the help he was hoping to get his friend.

"Omar is a very quiet guy. He [had] a heart. He believe in other human beings. He believe in people," said Omot in an interview Monday.

The Serious Incident Response Team, which is investigating the incident involving a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer, has not officially confirmed the identity of the deceased. However, friends have told CBC News that Mohammed was killed.

The shooting happened around 10:50 a.m. on June 12 at Regatta Plaza in the east end of St. John's. An RNC officer was injured and treated in hospital.

Little other information has been released, leaving Omot and other advocacy groups calling for more transparency.

Friends and members of the Sudanese community fear Omar Mohammed was killed on June 12, but have not been able to get official confirmation. (Submitted by Catherine Pretty)

Omot, who is also from Sudan, met Mohammed in 2014 after he was moved into a neighbouring home with two other men who arrived from a refugee camp in Ghana.

Mohammed was happy, Omot said, but struggled to settle in Canada. His heart was in war-ravaged Sudan, where he wanted to return to help.

In the months before his death, Omot said, Mohammed couldn't find stable, long-term housing, and was living in temporary accommodations in the west end of St. John's. He stayed quiet and collected recyclables for cash.

"I think his life is very depressed, you know. His life is very sad because he [doesn't have a] home," Omot said.

"He got tired ... looking for a place all the time. He need like a big kind of help and nobody help him."

Omot said his friend could speak little English, which led to a lot of miscommunication, and Mohammed was often too shy to ask for help.

"I tell him no, if you want to help, you can go ask anybody here. They will, can, help you. Don't be shy. I think it's an issue in his mind. He found it hard to ask."

One group Mohammed wouldn't confide in was the police, Omot said, because of lingering fears he had of police in Sudan.

"He tell me, 'I'm not talking with cops here and I don't want to talk with cops. I don't need help from cops.'"

Police were looking for Mohammed

At the time of his death, Mohammed was wanted by police for breaching court orders. However, it's not clear if officers were attempting to arrest him on a warrant when the shooting occured.

He has a record including sexual assault and assaulting a police officer. But Omot said he didn't know Mohammed to be violent — just in need of help.

For now, Omot and others are left to speculate.

"We really just want to call for the release of more information on the shooting, because as of today the identity hasn't been confirmed," said Precious Familusi of Black Lives Matter NL.

"We understand they're trying to find the next of kin but not providing any information to the community is very irresponsible and doesn't make us feel safe."

The lack of information leads to rumours, said Sobia Shaikh of the Anti-Racism Coalition of Newfoundland and Labrador.

She said they've heard things but don't know if they're true.

"Even if a person is in crisis, asks for help, even if a human being has a history of criminalizing, is black, Muslim, not born in Newfoundland, even if that person has had a history of violence, is poor, is homeless, even if he has thoughts of suicide, no one is deserved to be killed in a state-sanctioned way," Shaikh said.

"Omar turned to places for help but did he get the right access to that help? Was he able to access that help?"

Omot last saw Mohammed at the Village Mall three days before he died. He promised he would meet up with him last Monday to find a solution to both of their housing woes.

"[He said] 'I will go back to Sudan to save this war in Sudan.' He said he want to go back there, that he can help ... give them peace and maybe he can fix it. He told me that and I said that's really good for you.

"I shake his hand and say, 'OK, I will see you.'"

