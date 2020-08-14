Olivia Reardon, the 'princess warrior' with rare blood condition, remembered

A young girl who was living with a rare blood disorder is being fondly remembered by the community and health care foundations she helped during her nearly 11 years.

Olivia Reardon was diagnosed as a baby with Pearson syndrome, a condition that required regular blood transfusions.

When she was a toddler, Reardon's family began helping to organize blood drive campaigns, as well as fundraising for the Janeway Children's Hospital Foundation.

"It is with tremendous sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our little princess warrior," reads her obituary.

Reardon died Sunday surrounded by family.

"Olivia, who touched so many people's hearts with a kindness and compassion far beyond her short years, leaves behind an enormous circle of friends far [too] many to list."

Health Minister John Haggie began his remarks during Wednesday's COVID-19 weekly briefing by addressing the sad news.

"Olivia Reardon [was] a young lady with a very rare mitochondrial disease who was a student at Immaculate Conception School in Colliers and I know the community are planning a celebration, with COVID it in mind, to celebrate her life. And again our condolences go out to her family and that community," Haggie said.

Reardon became one of the Janeway Children's Hospital Foundation's Miracle Kids in 2011, when she was just two years old.

She and her mother Colleen started a fundraising project — Olivia Reardon and Friends Piggy Bank for the Janeway — and also took part in the annual fundraising telethon every year up until 2017 when, due to health reasons, her friends appeared on her behalf.

In 2014, the Children's Wish Foundation of Canada granted Reardon's wish to travel to Disney World and get pampered at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

Reardon's family is asking people to make donations to the Janeway Foundation or to other charities, in lieu of flowers.

