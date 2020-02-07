Teachers' union, school board differ on threat incident at St. John's school

Officials at Leary's Brook Junior High are finally communicating to parents about an incident that drew police to the school and a student was found to have a pocket knife, letter opener and allegedly made threats toward teachers.

But the school's administration, along with the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, is seemingly at odds with the teachers' union over some of the details and seriousness of the incident.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary told CBC News its call centre received an anonymous call on Tuesday with information about "safety issues" pertaining to the school, according to RNC spokesperson Const. James Cadigan. He said he could not provide further information on what was relayed via that anonymous call.

CBC News initially reported that three teachers were allegedly targets of a planned knife attack by students at the Grade 6-9 school.

The principal called a staff meeting and told staff about the alleged plot, but the supposed targets were not singled out in the meeting.

Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association president Dean Ingram told CBC News the three teachers were informed afterwards, and were made aware of all supports available to them.

"It's disturbing. I don't think there's any way to sugarcoat that," Ingram said Thursday.

However, the NLESD is taking issue with the initial CBC report, including details provided by Ingram, stating in an email on Friday afternoon that it "contained misinformation and inflammatory language which misrepresented the facts of the matter.… At no time did the RNC or the school administration find there was a credible threat to teachers or anyone else."

NDP MHA Jim Dinn, who previously served as NLTA president, said in his experience with these incidents, people often aren't privy to the full picture.

"My experience with it in the past is the district had a habit of downplaying the threat. I would often get calls from teachers saying that they were very much concerned," he said, referencing incidents during his tenure as NLTA president.

NDP MHA and former Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association president Jim Dinn says he has had experience with administrators 'downplaying' threats. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Dinn said he has spoken with Ingram and said more than one teacher at the school has expressed their thanks "for making comment on this and bringing it to light."

"I would point this out. If you or I had decided to walk into airport security with a letter opener or pocket knife, I think it would be met with a lot more seriousness. Especially if we were trying to sneak these on board a plane," said Dinn.

'No credible threat': principal, NLESD

Parents were informed of the incident Friday, three days after it occurred, via email from Leary's Brook Junior High principal Owen Matchim.

Matchim said in his email a student had overheard another student making a threat against teachers. That's when a pocket knife and letter opener were confiscated from a student.

However, Matchim, in his email, also said the incident was "misrepresented and raised unnecessary concerns within the school community."

In a detailed response Friday afternoon, the NLESD echoed that sentiment from Matchim.

The NLESD says an investigation was conducted within the school which 'brought about a resolution.' No arrests have been made and the RNC is not investigating. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"The district takes any report of a threat very seriously, and assisted with the in-school investigation. There was never an ongoing police investigation. At no time did the RNC or the school administration find there was a credible threat to teachers or anyone else," reads a statement provided to CBC News on Friday from NLESD's communications director, Heather May.

"The in-school investigation led to clarification of the information anonymously shared with the RNC (and others) and the situation was being managed at the school level."

The NLESD says "the identity of the teachers was not known at the time" — a direct contradiction of what Ingram said about the alleged targeted teachers being told after a staff meeting.

Dean Ingram, current NLTA president, told CBC News the teachers allegedly targeted were informed after a staff meeting. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"At no time did the police or the school administration find there was a credible threat to teachers or anyone else. The administration shared the information with staff in case they heard it somewhere else first," reads the district's statement.

"An in-school investigation conducted through the week brought about a resolution and the school continues to manage the matter at that level."

Resources are available at the school to support students and staff in response to the incident, according to Matchim's email.

The RNC said there is no ongoing police investigation into the incident and no arrests have been made.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador