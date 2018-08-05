Company giving Newfoundland's abandoned saltbox houses a second chance, one restoration at a time

The Old Saltbox Co. has restored 10 houses in Newfoundland so far, and now one of the oldest homes still standing in Ramea is getting a new lease on life.

Janet Denstedt and Richard Wharton were on a boat trip along Newfoundland's south coast in 2009 when they spent a night in the remote community. It was a quick visit, but they knew one thing for sure — they wanted to go back.

As you go along and you see it coming back to life. That's when it [is] rewarding. - Janet Denstedt

"We fell in love with it, we thought it was so unique so it was always our desire to go back and maybe get a place there and this came up right at the time we were looking," said Denstedt.

The view from Grandma Lilly's on Fogo Island, which was The Old Saltbox Co.'s first restoration project. (Submitted by Janet Denstedt)

The couple from Ontario started The Old Saltbox Co. in 2011 after moving to Fogo Island, where their first three renovation projects are located.

Since then they've restored seven more traditional saltbox houses located in the Twillingate area, Greenspond, Musgrave Harbour, Francois and Burgeo.

Cluett House in Ramea will be the company's eleventh restoration project.

The dining area at Aunt Christi's in Greenspond. (The Old Saltbox Co.)

The Second Empire style home was constructed around 1900, and was designated as a registered historic structure by the Heritage Foundation of Newfoundland and Labrador for its esthetic and historical value. The architectural style includes a mansard roof with bonneted dormers and ornamental mouldings.

When you get back down to the bare bones, they were built pretty good back in the day. - Janet Denstedt

However the two-storey house owned by the Town of Ramea had been vacant for many years, and Denstedt said the town was discussing tearing it down because there were no interested buyers.

That is, until she and Richard went back to revisit the community three years ago.

"It's just such a pretty design, the way the roof line is, and the scale of the home, it's a little bit different than the traditional saltbox. So I think that was probably what drew us to it," she said.

Evelyn's Place in Herring Neck, before and after. (The Old Saltbox Co.)

They purchased the home for about $2,000 and expect it will take between $100,000 and $120,000 to restore it to its former glory. While it will be labour intensive, Denstedt said they often take on projects that would send most people running the other way.

"We've picked up so many [houses] that you know nobody else would want to maybe put that time and energy into," said Denstedt.

"But when you get back down to the bare bones, they were built pretty good back in the day. So it might look bad from the outside but really, it's a challenge for us."

Renovations to Cluett House started at the end of June, and so far they have been focusing on fixing and fortifying the foundation, as the house sits in a boggy area.

Richard Wharton and Janet Denstedt, accepting the Accommodator of the Year award from Adventure Central last spring. (Submitted by Janet Denstedt)

A grant from the Heritage Foundation will cover half the cost of fixing the exterior of the house, which cannot be altered from the original in any way.

Denstedt said the inside of the home was liveable when they bought it, but they plan to remove additions made to the interior, such as layers of drywall, to bring it back to the original finishes.

And she said they've never taken on a project that wasn't worth the effort and expense in the end.

"Oh, never, never. As you go along and you see it coming back to life. That's when it [is] rewarding."

The couple is working on another restoration project in Baie Verte, and have purchased a fixer-upper in Port Saunders.

They're also planning a scouting trip to look for potential properties in Labrador in the fall.

"What we're really focusing on is moving across the province, it brings awareness to every town we go to of the heritage and history of these old homes."

A before and after look at Mel's Place in Francois. (The Old Saltbox Co.)

