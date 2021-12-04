Olalekan William Lasisi died unexpectedly at 20, but his legacy will live on, says family

Within 15 minutes of being dropped off at his work-term placement, while in a morning meeting early this November, Olalekan William Lasisi, 20, collapsed.

The family says doctors found the third-year Memorial University engineering student had an enlarged heart.

His death was unexpected and devastating, said his sister, Olajumoke Lasisi.

But with his passing, she said, came a revelation: "I learned a lot about how beautifully he lived life," she said.

Lasisi had dreams of becoming an architect.

His family moved around a lot, leaving Nigeria and eventually settling in St. John's, where Lasisi would graduate from high school.

His life was to show us that in the small things we do, we can matter to people. - Olajumoje Lasisi

He made an effort to talk to everyone, his sister said, who didn't know his care and compassion extended beyond his family to friends and classmates.

"You could just tell that he meant something to them," she said. "You could see in their eyes that he really meant something and he really made a difference in their lives."

"His life was to show us that in the small things we do, we can matter to people."

Within six hours of launching a crowdfunding campaign to pay for funeral expenses, the family's goal was met. They have since stopped allowing donations but are considering starting a scholarship in Will's name and creating a seminar on architecture in his honour.

In the video player above, Olajumoke Lasisi elaborates on her brother's death and the understanding she's reached in its wake.

