Former Oil and Gas Corporation director takes pay equity fight to N.L. Supreme Court
Statement of claim alleges only female officer at OilCo was paid less than male counterparts
A former director of the Oil and Gas Corporation of Newfoundland and Labrador claims the Crown corporation discriminated against her by paying her less than her male counterparts.
The lawsuit, filed in provincial Supreme Court on June 14, says Jeannine Fitzgerald was promoted to the role of finance director on Jan. 1, 2020, making her the only female officer in the company.
The statement of claim alleges Fitzgerald was offered a salary that was smaller than those of her male counterparts by a "significant margin."
It alleges the corporation acknowledged the pay inequity, and promised to adjust the salary and issue Fitzgerald a retroactive payment.
The suit claims those things didn't happen, despite Fitzgerald's repeated appeals to the company's directors, as well as to the government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
The allegations in the lawsuit have not been tested in court, and the province's oil company said in an emailed statement it does not comment on legal proceedings or human resources issues.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?