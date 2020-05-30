Oil supply ship to resume search for missing fishing boat off St. Lawrence

Liberal MHA Carol Anne Haley says the Paul A. Sacuta will be searching around the clock to locate the Sarah Anne, which did not return after it's crew left St. Lawrence for a fishing trip. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

MHA Carol Anne Haley says the province has secured a vessel to continue the search for the Sarah Anne, a fishing vessel that went missing off the coast of St. Lawrence last week.

Haley, the member for Burin-Grand Bank, said she and the premier have worked to engage the Paul A. Sacuta, a supply vessel for the offshore oil industry, to help continue the search for Issac Kettle.

Kettle is the lone crew member of the Sarah Anne who has not been found.

The Sarah Anne, along with its four crew members, did not return to St. Lawrence after leaving to fish crab Monday morning.

The bodies of Edward Norman, 67; his son, Scott Norman, 35; and his nephew, Jody Norman, 42, were recovered Tuesday.

The Canadian Coast Guard's search for Kettle ended 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night after spanning 650 nautical miles, and was turned over to the RCMP, which said it will not be conducting its own search.

"I know these past few days have been extremely difficult on the family and many friends of Isaac, Ed, Jody and Scott," Haley said in a Facebook post Saturday.

She said the vessel will carry out a "round the clock search" over the coming days, with the vessel leaving the dock as soon as possible.

CBC has reached out to Haley for further comment.