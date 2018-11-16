Oil spilled from SeaRose tanker in White Rose Field

An oil leak from a flowline to the SeaRose tanker caused about 250 cubic metres to leak into the sea, Husky Energy says.

The spill happened around mid-day Friday while crews were preparing to restart production. Operations were halted Thursday due to high winds and rough seas.

The provincial chapter of the Offshore Petroleum Board reports no injuries and says all wells are in a safe state.

Operations remain suspended as the cause of the spill is investigated.

Current conditions offshore "preclude the safe deployment of on-water response to the spill," the board said in a release.

A statement from the board said trackers have been deployed to monitor the spill, but containment is being prevented by marine conditions.

