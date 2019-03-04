Supply tanker oil spill in Port aux Basques harbour under investigation
Marine Atlantic first noticed the oil sheen Sunday afternoon
After "a noticeable oil sheen" was spotted on water in the Port Aux Basques harbour Sunday afternoon, Marine Atlantic sprang into action, says a spokesperson for Marine Atlantic.
A boom was dispatched and determined that the oil was coming from the North Atlantic Kairos tanker docked in port, according to Darrell Mercer.
Mercer said the Canadian Coast Guard and Transport Canada are investigating the spill, and people may notice a lot of activity near the Port aux Basques harbour.
We have been working with the Canadian Coast Guard regarding observation and response activities. North Atlantic is currently investigating the cause of the spill. This is not expected to impact our crossings once weather conditions improve and operations resume. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a>—@MAferries
The North Atlantic Kairos is still in Port aux Basques, Mercer told CBC.
Mercer said he does not have any other details, including how much oil may have leaked or spilled.
In a statement, North Atlantic Refining confirms the leak was discovered "at the same time as the North Atlantic Kairos was in the process of delivering product to a Marine Atlantic tank."
The crew activated its response procedure, the company said, and the investigation is continuing.
North Atlantic said it will provide updates as they become available.
When pressed for further details, including how much oil had spilled, the spokesperson for Marine Atlantic said they were not available at this time.
