Skip to Main Content
Supply tanker oil spill in Port aux Basques harbour under investigation
Updated

Supply tanker oil spill in Port aux Basques harbour under investigation

Marine Atlantic staff were the first ones to notice the oil sheen.

Marine Atlantic first noticed the oil sheen Sunday afternoon

CBC News ·
it's not clear how much oil spilled from the North Atlantic Kairos on Sunday. (Canship.com)

After "a noticeable oil sheen" was spotted on water in the Port Aux Basques harbour Sunday afternoon, Marine Atlantic sprang into action, says a spokesperson for Marine Atlantic.

A boom was dispatched and determined that the oil was coming from the North Atlantic Kairos tanker docked in port, according to Darrell Mercer.

Mercer said the Canadian Coast Guard and Transport Canada are investigating the spill, and people may notice a lot of activity near the Port aux Basques harbour. 

The North Atlantic Kairos is still in Port aux Basques, Mercer told CBC. 

Mercer said he does not have any other details, including how much oil may have leaked or spilled.

In a statement, North Atlantic Refining confirms the leak was discovered "at the same time as the North Atlantic Kairos was in the process of delivering product to a Marine Atlantic tank."

The crew activated its response procedure, the company said, and the investigation is continuing. 

North Atlantic said it will provide updates as they become available. 

When pressed for further details, including how much oil had spilled, the spokesperson for Marine Atlantic said they were not available at this time. 

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us