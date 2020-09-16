Oil and gas workers, supporters to rally in St. John's at noon

Oil and gas workers, along with their supporters, are set to rally on the front steps of Confederation Building at noon Wednesday, escalating their demand for all levels of government to take action and help the struggling industry.

The in-person rally, organized by Unifor, comes after months of lobbying for an action plan to help the industry that has been hard hit in recent months, affected both by the pandemic and an international production war that saw a plunge in oil prices earlier this year.

The state of the offshore oil sector has dominated the House of Assembly since its opening, and the rally has been preceded by a social media campaign.

People involved with the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour and the Newfoundland and Labrador Oil and Gas Industries Association are expected to speak, along with some workers from the offshore.

A plea to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from a united lobby group in May predicted that there could be a loss of nearly $61 billion in investments between now and 2038 if a quick solution isn't offered.

The federal government has shown little public encouragement to invest in the sector.

The industry has faced numerous challenges in 2020, the latest on Sept. 9, as Husky Energy announced it was hitting pause on the future of its $2.2 billion West White Rose extension project, saying it needed government financial support to continue. A day later, Newfoundland and Labrador's Finance Minister Siobhan Coady said the province could not agree to the 'tremendous investment' it asked for.

In a media release ahead of the rally, Unifor's National President Jerry Dias said, "offshore oil and gas is integral to the economy."

"The time has come for government to show these workers that we have their back when times are tough. We need action, and we need it now if we're going to save offshore jobs."

