N.L., Equinor announce $6.8B offshore deepwater oil project

Newfoundland and Labrador and Equinor Canada have announced an agreement to develop the Bay du Nord oil project —the first remote, deepwater project in the province's offshore.

The province is buying 10 per cent of the exploration project, which should bring in $3.5 billion in government revenues and will cost $6.8 billion to develop.

Discovered in 201, the Bay du Nord project is expected to be sanctioned in 2020 – with first oil in 2025 – and is expected to hold oil reserves of nearly 300 million barrels.

It's expected that the operations phase will require 500 jobs.

Currently, all of the province's oil and gas projects are located in one basin. This agreement expands that to a second area, the Flemish Pass.

“We know there will he obstacles to overcome” says Unni Fjaer with Equinor. This is the deepest cold water oil project in the world <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/L2tEYIeA1k">pic.twitter.com/L2tEYIeA1k</a> —@PeterCBC

This particular site is located 500 kilometres off the coast of St. John's and is approximately 1,200 metres deep.

The Flemish Pass project is the first one to be negotiated under the province's generic oil royalty regulations, said the government in a media release.

The project was announced Thursday morning in St. John's by Premier Dwight Ball, who was joined by Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady and Unni Fjaer, vice-president of offshore for Equinor Canada. The company was previously known as Statoil.