C.B.S. company facing 11 charges related to 2020 quarry death

A Conception Bay South company is facing 11 occupational health and safety charges following the death of an employee in a quarry near St. John's in 2020.

Triple J Aggregates Limited is accused of failing to ensure the safety of workers, provide sufficient training and supervision, and ensuring all structures and machinery are in safe working order, according to a press release on Wednesday from Service N.L., the provincial government division that oversees worker safety.

The company is also accused of failing to ensure safeguards were fitted on machinery to prevent workers from accessing dangerous points of operation and failure to secure "energy isolating devices," among others.

A supervisor has also been charged with failure to ensure the safety of a worker under their supervision.

The company is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 19.

