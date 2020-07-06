Charges laid over worker's fatal fall at St. John's hotel construction site

Concrete worker Chris Fifield, 26, was killed in 2018 when he fell from the Hilton Garden hotel construction site off New Gower Street. (GoFundMe)

A fall that killed a young construction worker at a downtown St. John's hotel two years ago has led to a series of charges against two different companies.

Chris Fifield, 26, of Conception Bay South died May 28, 2018, after he fell from the 12-storey Hilton Garden Inn then under construction at Springdale and New Gower Streets.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government said Monday that occupational health and safety charges have been brought against Magna Contracting and Management Inc., the principal contractor on the job, as well against Lancor Concrete Contractors Ltd.

Fifield worked for Lancor Concrete.

Lancor has been charged with eight counts of violating occupational health and safety laws, including failing to ensure that guardrails had been implemented, failing to provide adequate training and instruction, and failing to provide and maintain necessary equipment and safety systems.

A Lancor supervisor is also facing three similar charges.

Magna Contracting and Management has been charged with three counts, including failing to "ensure that work schedules and tasks were organized to provide safe working conditions for workers," according to a statement from Service NL Monday.

A first appearance on the counts is scheduled for Aug. 20 at St. John's provincial court.

