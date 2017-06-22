Charge dropped against N.L. Hydro over fatal collapse of transmission tower

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro is no longer facing a charge related to the 2017 collapse of a transmission tower that killed two workers.

The utility was charged with one count of failing to ensure that an employer and workers complied with the OHS Act and Regulations.

It had a court appearance scheduled for late August, but a spokesperson confirmed to CBC News the charge had been dropped.

"Hydro's top priority remains the safety of all of our employees and contractors. This was a very tragic incident, which we took very seriously and which impacted all involved," wrote the spokesperson in a statement Tuesday.

"With respect to additional details on the dismissal; the matter was called in court on July 15. The Crown decided it could not succeed and called no evidence. The charge was then dismissed. We cannot comment on the other charges related to this incident that were laid against other parties."

Company pleaded guilty to 3 charges

In 2017, Jared Moffat of Prince Albert, Sask., and Tim McLean of Nipigon, Ont., died while putting up a transmission tower between Bay d'Espoir and the western Avalon.

In April, the company the two men worked for pleaded guilty to three charges under the Newfoundland and Labrador Occupational Health and Safety Act. Four other charges against the company were withdrawn.

Forbes Bros. has to pay a fine of $125,000, in addition to a 30 per cent victim's surcharge, in relation to the deaths of Moffatt, 34, and McLean, 31, who were killed when the tower fell to the ground.

The site foreman on the day of the accident pleaded guilty to one charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Act: failing as a supervisor "to ensure, where reasonably practical, the health, safety and welfare of all workers under his supervision."

He was fined $3,000 and ordered to complete a supervisor safety training program within 90 days of sentencing, according to a media release from Forbes Bros., a North American power line construction company that has 460 employees in Canada.

According to an agreed upon statement of facts, communication that should have happened didn't, right before the accident.

Police, ambulance delayed

The transmission tower that killed Moffat and McLean was not supported by all four guy wires, causing it to fall to the ground.

Communication between the workers on the tower and their supervisor didn't happen "to verify the anchor connection was completed prior to detaching the existing wire from the [transmission tower]," reads the court document.

While both workers were pronounced dead at the scene, police and ambulance crews were delayed because they couldn't find the road, and when they did, the vehicles got stuck.

