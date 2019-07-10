Poisonous gas exposure could have been fatal for offshore worker, says C-NLOPB
Worker was exposed to a 'slop tank' containing hydrogen sulfide and benzene
A worker's exposure to a "slop tank" containing poisonous gas on the Terra Nova floating platform could have been fatal, says Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore regulator.
A June 24 mishap aboard the platform exposed the worker to hydrogen sulfide and benzene in the slop tank, said an incident bulletin posted to the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board's website on Tuesday.
The tanks can contain fatal levels of hydrogen sulfide, a colourless and poisonous gas, the report said.
Work with the tanks stopped immediately after the incident.
The worker was medically assessed for exposure and cleared to carry on without treatment, the report said.
The incident was initially classified as a near miss, but after more investigation by Suncor Energy, that classification was bumped to a near miss with a potential for fatality, said the report.
The C-NLOPB says it is monitoring Suncor's continued investigation and response.
