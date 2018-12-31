Offshore safety advocate pours fears of an oil disaster into screenplay

Seascape inventor Dan O'Brien has written a movie surrounding the very real possibilities of an oil spill disaster, tied to the extinction of the Beothuk people. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Dan O'Brien has been working in the oil and gas industry for nearly 40 years and knows the ins and outs of offshore safety to the point where he has written a fictional screenplay about what he fears could be a real disaster.

O'Brien has worked as a diver and a submersible pilot, and developed two versions of the Seascape System, an evacuation system that would provide a safe means of escape from offshore platforms and vessels.

He has turned his interests into a movie proposal about a massive — and fictional — oil platform called Beothuk, which itself named for the Indigenous people in Newfoundland who became extinct in the 19th century.

The proposed plot involves a disaster on the Grand Banks, not far from where Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore oil industry is based.

"The disaster illustrates once again that avarice, arrogance and complacency can and will lead to tragedy," O'Brien told CBC News.

"The two basic themes are the rights of Indigenous people and climate change."

O'Brien believes a real-life crisis is imminent because of a combination of factors, from a lack of oversight among regulators to oil companies that are willing to push boundaries.

In his fictional story, O'Brien taps into Newfoundland and Labrador history as well as what he has learned about the oil industry.

For one thing, he believes floating production storage and offloading platforms, also known as FPSOs, should not be operating on the Grand Banks.

In November, the largest oil leak in the province's offshore history — about 250,000 litres — occurred at Husky Energy's SeaRose FPSO.

Beothuk, both a people and a ship

O'Brien explains the main plot point of his movie as being representative of the real story of the Beothuk people, with some significant alterations to help tell his fictional tale.

A proposed poster design based on O'Brien's script shows a massive floating oil platform. (Submitted by Daniel O'Brien)

"A saboteur from a tribe thought extinct tries to bring down the most colossal ship ever built — and it's full of crude oil," O'Brien explains in a one-sheet description of his pitch.

"This would be a disaster that would destroy the pristine coast of Newfoundland for seven generations. But as you'll see in this epic movie, drenching the Rock in oil might be what it deserves to right the wrong of the genocide of the Beothuk people."

O'Brien likens the massive platform described in his screenplay to the Titanic, which was thought to be unsinkable before it sunk off Newfoundland in 1912, on its inaugural voyage.

He added the film will also tell a "story of our changing climate destroying the very people that are carelessly causing the change."

November storm

The spill that occurred during November's pounding storm is something O'Brien has been working against over his 40 year career. Offshore safety continues to be overlooked on the local level, he said.

"These companies have headquarters in other areas, in Calgary or wherever, and they're the people that are calling the shots. I think it's push-on, to keep things in production," O'Brien said.

"You have to develop these performance standards, and everybody's got an even playing field."

O'Brien is hopeful that the film will get made, although he suggested he won't be the one to bring it to the screen.

"Because I'm getting long in the tooth, I am prepared to allow the best in the business to put it on screen," O'Brien said.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador