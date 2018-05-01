RNC expert finds no problems with past homicide cases after DNA mixup

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a review of homicide cases from the last four years found no issues with the chief medical examiner's work.

Forensics and property director Kathryn Moyse Rodgers was tasked with probing homicide cases from January 2016 to the present. Moyse Rodgers is a forensic scientist and DNA expert who joined the RNC last year.

The investigation was sparked by a DNA mixup that was discovered by the RCMP forensics lab. When DNA from one case was sent for testing, it turned up as a match to a second case. The specifics of those two cases have not been disclosed.

Steve Bragg was supposed to stand trial for first-degree murder in January, but because of cross-contamination in the unrelated cases, it was delayed indefinitely.

Bragg is accused of killing Victoria Head, 36, and dumping her body near O'Brien Farm, off Mount Scio Road in St. John's.

Steve Bragg is escorted into provincial court Dec. 23, 2017, when he made his first appearance after being arrested in relation to Victoria Head's death. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

The Crown prosecutors in the case filed a last-minute application to delay the trial, citing the police investigation into the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner..

The prosecutors received a report on Dec. 31, 2019, that "indicates an issue with cross-contamination of DNA samples at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in two unrelated cases."

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's role is to report, investigate and record deaths. The chief medical examiner is responsible for determining the cause and manner of death in homicide cases, and is often called on to testify as an expert witness.

Dr. Nash Denic is Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical examiner, but Dr. Simon Avis was in charge for the majority of the cases that were under review.

Bragg's case has no direct link to the cross-contamination.

Const. James Cadigan, RNC media relations officer, said the force is "not concerned" that its cases will fall apart because of DNA issues.

In an interview last week, Justice Minister Andrew Parsons also said the blunder would not affect ongoing prosecutions.

Cadigan said the RNC does not expect the Bragg case to be delayed much longer.

