Off-duty officer threatened after gesturing at driver to slow down, RCMP say

An off-duty officer out walking his dog tried to signal to a driver to slow down, and later a different driver returned to the scene and was arrested for threatening the officer, police say.

RCMP say the off-duty officer saw a vehicle driving at a high speed in Cupids on Sept. 1.

He waved his hands in a downward motion, mouthing "slow down" to the driver, police said in a media release Thursday.

The female driver laid on the horn and sped on past, the release said.

A short time later, a man drove up to the officer and confronted him about motioning to the woman to slow down.

The off-duty officer identified himself as a member of the RCMP, and the man became "irate," the release states.

The man uttered a threat to cause bodily harm to the officer and he was arrested.

RCMP said the threats made would fall under the section of the Criminal Code to cause death or bodily harm to any person, but didn't get into further specifics about the nature of the threat.

The 47-year-old Cupids man is now facing charges and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Nov. 7.

