OCI to adapt controversial Long Pond project, but stops short of saying how

A view of Long Pond harbour in Conception Bay South. This is the area where OCI wants to build a new wharf and cold storage facility. The initial plan called for 4-acres of infill in the middle of the harbour. An updated plan is expected in the coming weeks. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

Ocean Choice International says it will adapt its contentious proposal for a new wharf and cold storage facility in Conception Bay South's Long Pond harbour, although it is not — yet, at least — saying how.

The 17,000 square metre proposal has met opposition from some residents who don't feel the proposal fits with the area, and who have concerns over environmental damage from the infill project.

In a news release, OCI gave no details on what will change, although the company said an updated plan will be ready "within the coming weeks."

The seafood processor bought underwater land in the harbour with a view of putting in a new wharf and a building to house its products. Residents who use the area — which is used for sailing because of its proximity to the Royal Newfoundland Yacht Club — said they were never told about the proposal, and the town later admitted it had sent out just six letters in its consultation process.

The town ended up apologizing for what it called an "oversight" and ended up sending out more letters to people in the area.

In its statement, the company said it is altering the project in part because it is responding to input from "interested parties in the area."

"We are focused on being a good neighbour for the existing businesses, residents and others who currently utilize the Long Pond Harbour for either pleasure or business purposes," said OCI president Blaine Sullivan.

The company also said it will be making changes to its plan in order to get a green light from Transport Canada's Navigable Waters Protection Division.

The department's approval is one of a series of steps in the regulatory process. OCI said it will "review the recommendations made by Navigable Waters" and will "follow the advice provided by them to resubmit the proposal under their normal procedures."

OCI president Blaine Sullivan. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

"Through this process with Navigable Waters, we were hoping that the experts within the Department would provide guidance on safe navigation for the area, which is what we received," said Sullivan on the need to re-submit its proposal.

Citizens' group wants full review

Moya Cahill, a representative for the community group Advocates for the Responsible Development of Long Pond, said a formal environmental assessment for the project is needed.

"Industrial, commercial and recreational boating can co-exist in the Long Pond Estuary and our only ask is for the consideration for responsible sustainable development," the group said in a statement.

Moya Cahill is an organizer of the community group Advocates for the Responsible Development of Long Pond. The group is calling for an environmental assessment for the OCI project. (Submitted by Moya Cahill )

The Newfoundland and Labrador government says the proposal does not meet its criteria to trigger one.

The citizens' group said it looks "forward to seeing OCI's revised project plan and having it reflect alternatives that will mitigate navigational concerns and lessen the impact to the natural habitat of the Long Pond estuary."

The C.B.S. town council has already approved the project in principle but has listed conditions, including a land use impact assessment report — that must be met before the project can be approved.

A council vote will also be necessary for the project to proceed.

