Growing 'supercluster' in Atlantic Canada gets $153M from Ottawa

The federal government will put $153 million in funding for an oceans 'supercluster' into Atlantic Canada, MP Seamus O'Regan announced in St. John's Friday.

That funding will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the private sector, and the federal government estimates the supercluster will add 3,000 jobs and $14 billion to the Canadian economy over the next decade.

O'Regan, the MP for St. John's South-Mount Pearl, said that the combined strengths of both small and large companies in the region will allow for people to remain in Newfoundland and Labrador rather than looking for work outside of the province. According to government, small startup businesses can invest within the supercluster, opening doors for them to collaborate and succeed on the global market.

"You can move around your credentials, you can still live here at home and you can take on new challenges," said the veterans affairs minister, who was making the announcement on behalf of Navdeep Bains, federal minister of innovation, science and economic development.

"The more people we keep here, and the more that they develop their strengths, the more permanent that job base becomes."

The funding is part of the government's Innovation Superclusters Initiative. Superclusters are dense areas made up of businesses, post-secondary institutions and non-profit organizations working together to generate ideas and sustainable economic growth.

In this case, funding will be focused on the Atlantic provinces, dependent on the Atlantic Ocean to create ideas and solutions that can be brought to market.​

The plan, according to government, is to move forward with developing emerging technology to strengthen ocean industries, including marine renewable energy, fisheries, aquaculture, oil and gas, defence, shipbuilding and marine transportation.

"This will be the source of pride for a generation of Atlantic Canadians," O'Regan said.

New boss

The federal government is projecting that the Ocean Supercluster will create more than 3,000 jobs and add more than $14 billion to Canada's economy over 10 years.

Kendra MacDonald will be overseeing the Ocean Supercluster as CEO.

Kendra MacDonald will head the ocean supercluster as CEO. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"The thing that is more important to the success for the region, and for the country, is how well we collaborate together," MacDonald said.

"The Ocean Supercluster has already resulted in new partnerships and cluster development activity, which is very encouraging to see at such an early stage."

According to MacDonald, IP agreements are currently being worked through to iron out the details on who or what will own any research developed through the collaboration process within the Ocean Supercluster.

Overall, the government is projecting that more than 50,000 jobs will be created across the country under the under the Innovation Superclusters Initiative and grow Canada's GDP by more than $50 billion in the same time frame.

The superclusters include digital technology, protein industries, next generation manufacturing, AI-powered supply chains and the ocean. Together they are made up of 450 businesses, 60 post-secondary institutions and 180 more participants in sectors covering 78 per cent of Canada's economy.

With files from Katie Breen

