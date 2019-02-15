Former Ocean Ranger worker recalls lasting impact of the 1982 tragedy

Adrian Kavanagh was scheduled to be on the Ocean Ranger when it capsized in a fierce winter storm in 1982. His decision to take some time off probably saved his life.

"I was supposed to be on the Ocean Ranger, but I took that week off because my father-in-law was pretty sick," said the Ferryland man.

He was one of the former Ocean Ranger workers who spoke at Gonzaga High School's 37th annual memorial prayer service Friday in St. John's.

There were a lot of nights waking up with a cold sweat. - Adrian Kavanagh

Kavanagh said he was on his way to the heli-port on Feb. 15, 1982 when he heard the news that the Ocean Ranger was in trouble.

"It happened so fast that they never had a chance," he said.

It's something he'll never forget.

The Ocean Ranger was almost 200 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland when tragedy struck. (CBC)

"There were a lot of nights waking up with a cold sweat because you knew exactly what happened. You knew exactly where your room was, where everything was. You could picture what happened and how sorry you felt for all those involved," Kavanagh said.

Long road

Some people travelled a long way to take part in the prayer service at St. Pius X Church.

Marjorie Green, 82, and her son William drove eight hours to St. John's from the west coast of Newfoundland for the memorial. Her son Cyril Green, 23 at the time, was one of the men who died on the Ocean Ranger.

Marjorie and William Green drove eight hours across the island from the Port au Port Peninsula to be at the Ocean Ranger service in St. John's. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

Thirty-seven years after his tragic death, they still fight back tears when they talk about it.

"It's good to be here but it does bring back a bit of memories," said Marjorie.

"It's very emotional," said William. "It's like it happened yesterday.

"It's hard, you know. They never found his body."

This is the second time the Greens have been to the memorial service. William says he hopes to be back next year, but Marjorie says this one will probably be her last.

Important to remember

Organizer Amanda Craig spoke passionately about the importance of remembering the tragedy.

Amanda Craig is a teacher at Gonzaga High School and helped organize the prayer service. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

"It's important to be here for the family members that come together as a community and help them deal with their grief, but also to learn from the past and look forward to the future."

Craig became emotional when she noted there were no survival suits for anyone on the drill rig.

"It was something that was so preventable. It seems more tragic that this could have been prevented and perhaps some lives could have been saved."

