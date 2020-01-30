Crew safe after fire on Ocean Choice vessel, company says

A fire broke out and was contained onboard a fishing vessel Wednesday afternoon, with all crew safe and accounted for, according to Canadian seafood company Ocean Choice International.

OCI said in a statement Wednesday evening it had been working to get the crew of the Newfoundland Lynx back to shore.

The company says it received notice late yesterday afternoon about a small, contained fire aboard the ship. Fire and emergency personnel on board the ship acted quickly to contain it, according to the statement.

The company's website lists the ship as being able to carry 31 crew members.

Ocean Choice says it has notified families and the appropriate authorities.

The company said in a statement it will provide more information as it becomes available.

CBC News has requested an interview.

