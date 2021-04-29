Paving company charged with failing to provide safe workplace in 2019 Trinity Bay death

A paving company faces six charges under Newfoundland and Labrador's Occupational Health and Safety Act, nearly two years after an employee died from injuries suffered while he prepared to pave a driveway in New Harbour.

The slate of charges against Paradise Paving Limited relate to the morning of May 31, 2019, when first responders were called to a home in the Trinity Bay community. The employee, a 54-year-old-man, died at the scene, RCMP said at the time.

An investigation by the province's occupational health and safety division followed his death. The charges announced by Service NL on Thursday include failing to provide safe equipment, tools, instruction and training for its workers; failing to ensure workers and supervisors were familiar with hazards; and failing to maintain equipment in safe operating condition.

One charge accuses the company of failing to ensure a worker didn't enter a job site while impaired by intoxicating substances.

The company is scheduled to appear in St. John's provincial court in May.

