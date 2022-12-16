Obstetrical services being diverted from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Labrador City

Labrador-Grenfell Health is diverting obstetrical services from the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay to the Labrador West Health Centre in Labrador City, more than 500 kilometres away. (Rafsan Faruque Jugol/CBC)

Labrador-Grenfell Health is diverting obstetrical services from the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay to the Labrador West Health Centre in Labrador City, more than 500 kilometres away, until mid-January at least.

The cause for the diversion is "due to the available number of registered nurses" in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, the health authority said in a media release Friday afternoon.

Labrador-Grenfell Health calls the change, which takes effect Friday, temporary.

"This diversion is expected to last until Jan. 13, 2023," the media release reads. "If you are expecting and your due date is during the diversion period, you will be contacted to discuss your birth plans options Always call 911 in any medical emergency."

Medevac services for coastal Labrador will be diverted to a facility outside the Labrador Health Centre.

Early discharge is also being arranged for patients who do not require acute care services at the health centre.

"LGH is working with patients and their families to co-ordinate home and community placements that best meet their care needs. There are no changes to emergency services at Labrador Health Centre," reads Friday's release.

The health authority says Labrador Health Centre's emergency department will remain open 24 hours a day and the hospital is continuing to provide emergency surgeries.

"Labrador-Grenfell Health recognizes that these changes can add to the stress of the holiday season, and apologizes for the temporary service interruptions. LGH is committed to providing access to safe and quality health services, and to the health and wellbeing of our employees."

The health authority said it will continue to provide updates on the temporary service changes until the Labrador Health Centre returns to regular service levels.

